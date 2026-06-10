Sivasagar: Sharmistha Bezbaruah passes away at 41 after prolonged illness

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a tragic development, Sharmistha Bezbaruah (41 years), wife of noted businessman and social worker Raktim Bezbaruah of Amolapatty, Sivasagar, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with a brain tumour.

Sharmistha Bezbaruah belonged to the illustrious Bezbaruah family, descendants of the legendary Assamese litterateur Lakshminath Bezbaruah. She represented the third generation of the family and was a daughter-in-law of one of Assam’s most distinguished literary lineages.

The bereaved family is well known in Assam’s hospitality and pharmaceutical sectors and is associated with the renowned Paradise Hotel Group. In Sivasagar, the family has been actively involved in managing prominent establishments such as Hotel Brindavan, Hotel Priya, Paradise Hotel, as well as pharmaceutical businesses.

For more than a century, the historic Bezbaruah family has made invaluable contributions to Assam and Assamese national life, leaving a lasting legacy in literature, business, and social service.

Sharmistha Bezbaruah’s demise has cast a pall of gloom over Sivasagar, with relatives, friends, and well-wishers expressing deep condolences to the bereaved family.

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