Tuberculosis (TB) Mukt Bharat campaign progress reviewed in Sivasagar

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SIVASAGAR: As part of the ongoing monitoring and supervision of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Phase-II), Prasanjit Das, Consultant of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), Assam, visited Sivasagar district on Friday to assess the progress of various tuberculosis control and screening activities being implemented under the programme. During his visit, Das inspected the Fixed X-ray site at Sivasagar Civil Hospital and held discussions with the Superintendent of the hospital regarding the ongoing TB detection and treatment initiatives. He also visited a Nikshay Shivir organised at Rajmai tea estate under 104, where he interacted with the Garden Medical Officer, Manager, and Assistant Manager of the tea estate.

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