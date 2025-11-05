Sivasagar to observe 14th death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika today

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar district administration will organize a solemn Shraddhanjali programme on November 5, to mark the 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary music maestro, lyricist, and cultural icon of Assam. The programme will begin at 11:00 am at Boarding Field, Sivasagar, with floral tributes to Sudhakantha Dr Hazarika’s portrait followed by a cultural event showcasing the songs and creations of the maestro.

