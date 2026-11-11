Sivasagar Tribal Women's Association Forms New Leadership to Drive Community Development

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The general meeting of the Sivasagar District Tribal Women's Association, a common platform representing tribal women of the district, was held at the Tribal Rest House on November 8, where a new executive committee was unanimously constituted.

The meeting was presided over by outgoing president Geeta Deori. Recalling the formation of the association in 1992, she highlighted its contribution to the social and overall development of tribal communities, particularly women and children in rural areas.

She acknowledged the initiative of social worker Punaram Mili, who played a key role in establishing the organisation with the support of colleagues from the ONGC All India SC/ST Employees' Association.

The new committee was unanimously constituted with the following members: Geeta Deori as Chief Adviser; Rumena Taw, Mamoni Mili, Pushpa Kardong, Tilu Deori, Niruprabha Mili, Gitimani Deori, and Naginshwari Yein as advisers; Monika Yein as President; Bidya Patiri as Working President; Tejimola Deori and Mrinali Mech as vice-presidents; Barsha Mech Taye as General Secretary; Jaya Deori as Joint General Secretary; Bijaya Mili as Assistant Secretary; Snehalata Panging as Treasurer; Sunti Mili as Cultural Secretary; Tulika Chetia Yein as Publicity And Communication Secretary; and Usharani Yein as Organising Secretary.

Putu Shyam, Bhanima Deori, Runu Deori, Lakshmiprabha Panging, Umakanti Deori, Jyoti Deori, Archana Pegu, Jonali Panging and Ritumoni Yein were inducted as executive members.