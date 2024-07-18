Sivasagar's Binita Bhuyan Neog Secures Top Honors in Digipay Sakhi Program

Sivasagar: Sivasagar district beams with pride as a dedicated Digipay Sakhi/Bank Sakhi, Binita Bhuyan Neog, has secured the prestigious 3rd position in Assam and the remarkable 4th rank at the national level for her outstanding work.

DPM of Assam Rural Livelihood Mission, Suraj Jyoti Gogoi, said that Binita Bhuyan Neog’s dedication is reflected in her exceptional performance, having facilitated a staggering 18 lakh transactions. Her achievement serves as a true inspiration for others and a testament to the hard work and potential that thrive in Sivasagar.

