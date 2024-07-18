Poor Road Conditions in Tingrai Cause Frustration and Safety Concerns for Villagers in Tinsukia district

DIGBOI: Poor road condition has been very frustrating for the villagers in and around Tingrai station areas at Digboi in Tinsukia district, resulting in an untold inconvenience and even posing safety hazards.

Several black spots in the 6.6-kilometre-long pavers block road connecting NH38, Tingrai Railway Station point to Makum Ali have been utterly in a dilapidated state, causing great risk for the vehicles, including bikers and pedestrians, while using the service.

Several unusual craters, low-lying water-filled ditches, fractured beams and culverts, displaced and broken paver blocks speak volumes about the extent of sincerity of the PWD engineers and contractors during the execution of the work completed in 2021 under SOPD-G.

The project being considered under the State Priority Scheme based on its locations and strategic importance was funded by the government of Assam, and work carried out by BB Enterprise involved an estimated resource worth Rs 10 crore.

The agrarian villagers of nearby Asomiya Pather, Asomiya Gaon, residing along either side of the road, alleged that the road considered critically under the priority scheme, which was also located close to the residence of the local legislator himself, was one of the worst in the area in terms of laid-out specifications.

One of the AASU activists residing in the village, named as Bitupan Deka, alleged that due to the negligence of the executing agency and contractors, the road has turned into a death trap with several black spots within a short period of time. “We urge the District Commissioner of Tinsuka to take a special note of the issue affecting the larger communities and interfere at the right time in resolving the crisis,” said a Tai Ahom activist and resident of the village, Lava Khanikar.

“How can a road that is too under maintenance constructed in 2021 be in such a horrible state just within 3 years?” wondered Khanikar.

“We demand the road be repaired immediately, or else we would resort to other means to redress our grievances for a greater cause,” said a former assistant secretary of the All Assam Tea Tribe Student Association in Tinsukia district, Ranjit Mura.

Also Read: Muharram celebrated with religious fervour in Hojai

Also watch: