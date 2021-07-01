Six arrested in MLA LAD fund scam in Mandia Development block, Barpeta

A CORRESPONDENT



BARPETA: Misappropriation of government fund has come to light. An inquiry team has found evidence of misappropriation of the fund under Mandia Development block while implementing various schemes of MLA LAD fund.

Almost 14 schemes of the block have not been implemented as per the plan. The committee and the officials of Mandia development block allegedly misappropriated that fund. In the year 2016-17, for the construction of Lok Nirman ( Roads), Rs 65 lakh was allotted and out of that, Rs 25,09,323 was allegedly misappropriated by the officials. In this regard, six officials were arrested from Mangaldoi, Guwahati and Barpeta. An FIR was lodged on the basis of the findings of the inquiry conducted by the inquiry officer and accordingly, the vigilance PS case no 02/2021 U/S O(B)406/420/409/468/471 IPC R/W sec 13(2) PC act (Amendment) 1988 was registered on June 2, 2021.

During investigation, all the 14 MLA LAD schemes were jointly verified by a team from the Chief Minister's special vigilance cell with the expert team of Lok Nirman ( Roads) and report was submitted about the irregularities in implementing those schemes. After the registration of the case on June 4, six persons were arrested. They are Yusufur Rahman, presently working as Deputy CEO, Zila Parishad, Mangaldoi (then BDO, Mandia Development block), Jadav Choudhury, then BDO, Mandia Development Block, Ainur Rahman, JE, Mandia Development Block, Abdur Rezzak, president of the construction committee, Mandia Development Block, Mujahidur Rahman, president of the construction committee, Mandia Development Block, and Sahjamal Ali, president of the construction committee, Mandia Development Block. All of them are under police remand.

Also Read: CM's vigilance cell arrests 6 for misappropriating MLA fund of Baghbar Constituency







