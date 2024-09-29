Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched 5 mimi super sucker machines of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal launched 5 Mini Super Sucker machines of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation on Saturday. The minister was joined by Rameshwar Teli, MP, Rajya Sabha & Prashanta Phukan, MLA, Dibrugarh LAC; Dr Saikat Patra, Mayor, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC); Deputy Mayor, Ujjwal Phukan among other dignitaries. The machines will be used to clean up drains in the narrow lanes of the city, with an ultimate aim to tackle flash flood in the city.

Also Read: Assam Police Carries Out Operations Against Narcotics

Also watch: