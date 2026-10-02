Six-Day Student Development Programme on Emerging Trends Concludes at DHSK Commerce College

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A six-day Student Development Programme (SDP) on the theme 'Emerging Trends, Skills and Opportunities for Commerce Students' concluded at DHSK Commerce College, Dibrugarh. The programme was organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Institutional Guidance and Career Counselling (IGCC) of the college, in collaboration with the DHSKCC Alumni Association. Held on September 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29, 2026, the programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 60 students of the college. The primary objective of the programme was to familiarise students with emerging opportunities and changing trends in the fields of commerce, business, technology, and employment.

Also Read: Bust of Padmashree Hanumanbux Kanoi unveiled at DHSK Commerce College