Six Districts Secure Autonomy as President Murmu Approves Frontier Nagaland Authority Bill

Kohima: President Droupadi Murmu has officially granted presidential assent to the historic Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) Bill, 2026, paving the way for unprecedented administrative self-governance across six eastern districts of Nagaland, on Sunday.

Announcing the landmark development on social media platform X, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed deep gratitude to the head of state and the Ministry of Home Affairs for coordinating the long-awaited legislative process.

"It's a key step towards realizing the aspirations of the people of Eastern Nagaland," stated Chief Minister Rio.

The legislation, which was unanimously passed by the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on September 3, provides extensive legislative, executive, and financial autonomy across 46 distinct public subjects.

The newly sanctioned FNTA framework encompasses the districts of Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak, and Shamator. Structured in harmony with the unique protections guaranteed by Article 371A of the Indian Constitution, the authority will feature a 62-member governing body—including 40 directly elected representatives with a one-third reservation for women.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton welcomed the decision, hailing it as an essential breakthrough for equitable development. Moving forward, the state government will issue a formal gazette notification to establish a year-long transitional interim council to guide the region into this new era of governance.