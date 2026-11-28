A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A major road accident occurred on National Highway 15 on Friday at Gerekichuk in Jamugurihat, right in front of Borbhagiya MV School, when a dumper carrying boulders overturned, leaving six people, including five school students and a woman, seriously injured.

According to available information, the dumper bearing registration number AS27C2707 was travelling along the highway when its driver reportedly lost control while attempting to avoid a head-on collision with a motorcycle.

The vehicle subsequently overturned on the highway, causing the boulders loaded onto it to spill onto the road.

Several boulders struck five school students and a woman, leaving them seriously injured.

The injured were immediately rushed to North Jamuguri BPHC and later referred to Tezpur for further medical treatment.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika reached North Jamuguri BPHC and enquired about the condition of the injured. He also took steps to ensure that the critically injured victims were shifted to Tezpur.

The MLA subsequently accompanied the injured students to Tezpur and personally monitored their treatment.