Assam: Seven Injured as Night Bus Overturns in Jorabat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: At least seven passengers were injured after a night bus travelling from Duliajan to Guwahati overturned on the National Highway at Jorabat early on Thursday.

The bus, bearing registration number AR01M7947, reportedly overturned after its driver lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle. Two passengers, including a woman, sustained serious injuries, while five others suffered varying degrees of injuries. The woman reportedly lost one of her hands in the accident.

Jorabat traffic police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured passengers and shifted them to a hospital for treatment.

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