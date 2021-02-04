Six ivory pieces recovered under Dhaligaon PS of Chirang district

Our Correspondent



Bongaigaon: Six pieces of ivory were recovered on Wednesday from Padmapur area under Dhaligaon PS of Chirang district. One person named Mintu Choudhury (40), a resident of Bongaigaon Paglasthan area, has been arrested.

Brahmananda Patiri, DFO, Chirang, said that they had information about illegal trading of ivory. "The Wildlife Crime Control Board, Forest Department of Chirang and Chirang Police jointly launched a trap to nab the culprit. Since the last few days we made telephonic contact with this Mintu Choudhury pretending to be a customer and convinced him to come to us for selling the ivory pieces. Today when he came to Bilaspur to sell the ivory, we caught him red-handed. This is a massive blow to the racket of poachers," he said.

The cost of the ivory pieces is estimated to be more than Rs 5 lakh. About 16 ivory pieces have been recovered by Chirang Forest Department in a span of three months.