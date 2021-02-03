Arms, Ammunition Recovered in Kokrajhar, 6 Detained

Kokrajhar: The Kokrajhar police on Tuesday detained six people allegedly with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition.

The police have recovered five AK 56 rifles with 8 magazines, one HK 33E Rifle, one UBGL with 11 shells, eight Chinese hand grenades and 300 AK 56 ammunition.

Assam Police took to Twitter to announce news of the bust. They wrote, "And the fight against anti-National elements gets stronger. Another stellar effort against militancy by Team BTAD. @KokrajharPolice recovered 5 AK 56 Rifles, 8 Magazines, 1 UBGL with 11 Shells, 1 HK Rifle, and a huge cache of ammunition under Sarainil OP of Gosaigaon PS."

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order GP Singh too shared the news of the arms recovery on Twitter.

The clean up continues. @KokrajharPolice recovered

This comes in line with the continued efforts of Assam Police to recover illegal arms and ammunitions in Kokrajhar.

Since the beginning of this year, Kokrajhar Police has been proactively working to recover illegal arms in the area.

Kokrajhar police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions which were dug deep in a forest in Lauti area of Karigaon PP of Kokrajhar.

The police recovered one AK 47, one AK 56, 51 rounds of live ammunition, pistol and pistol magazine.

The Kokrajhar Police on January 30 recovered two AK-47 rifles and grenades from ride no 2 under Bishmuri Outpost in Kokrajhar district.

On January 28, Assam Police released a list of a huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) so far. According to the list released by Assam Police, the seized cache includes four HK series rifles, 56 AK series rifles, a rocket launcher, a grenade launcher, 22 country-made rifles among others. The cache also includes explosives, detonators, bombs, magazines, bullets and grenades. The police have also recovered communication tools such as satellite phones, walkie talkie etc.





