Sixteen vultures found dead after suspected poisoning in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A tragic incident involving the deaths of sixteen vultures saddened the hearts of nature lovers in Jamugurihat. According to information, the vultures were spotted lying dead at Hokai Pothar (Hokai Paddy field) here by the villagers on Sunday afternoon.

The locals informed that the flock of vultures had eaten a dead cow which was lying in the paddy field. Locals alleged that some miscreants added poisonous substances to the body of the dead cow, due to which the vultures died . A team of officials from the Wildlife Department reached the site and began an investigation into the incident.

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