Sixth biennial session of Chutia Students' Union kicks off at Boginadi

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: The 6th biennial session of the All Assam Chutia Students' Union (AACSU) kicked off at Lakshminarayan Kshetra under Boginadi of Lakhimpur district in a festive environment on Wednesday.

The four-day long agenda of the event began with the ceremonial opening of the main gate of tChutia, Boginadi he Lakshminarayan Kshetra by organizing committee president Munindra Saikia. Then Lakhimpur district unit Chutia Jati Sammilan president Brojen Saikia inaugurated the event office. It was followed by the inauguration of the guest camps, main stage and auditorium, Chinu Saikia Memorial Book Fair, plantation drive, delegate registration, traditional food fair, agro-fair by a galaxy of appointed distinguished guests.

As a part of the agenda of the first day, a cordial interactive programme was organized, which was inaugurated by AACSU State working president Rajani Chutia. Two other working presidents, Samiran Borah and Sasanka Saikia took part in the programme as chief guests. The last executive body meeting commenced from 5 pm. It was followed by a literary event titled 'Kabitar Sandhya' which was inaugurated by journalist Bubul Hazarika. The literary events were chaired by poet Ratan Borah, who is also the Tinsukia district AACSU president. Professor of Jagannath Baruah College, Jorhat, Dr. Manik Saikia attended the event as the critic of the recited poems.

The event was followed by the staging of a drama titled Kamrupa, composed by dramatist Munami Bordoloi, under the direction of Kanak Borah. The programme was inaugurated by former minister Bharat Chandra Narah.