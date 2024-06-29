Sixth road safety committee meeting held in Golaghat District

GOLAGHAT: Under the presidentship of Golaghat District Commissioner Dr. P. Uday Praveen the sixth road safety committee meeting was held in the conference hall of SP office Golaghat on Thursday.

In the meeting, the District Commissioner took stock of whether there is sufficient road safety signal and speed prevention at the junction of the four-lane national highway connecting the four-lane national highway from Numaligarh Tinali in Golaghat district to the border of Kakdonga river. The commissioner directed the divisional officers to expedite the work on the under-construction roads. Referring to the difficulties caused due to theft of some of the streetlight panels in Golaghat district, the Commissioner urged the police department to take strict action against such miscreants. The commissioner directed all the concerned departments to complete their respective works on time to ensure road safety in the district.

The meeting was attended by Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh, Additional District Commissioner Papari Das, Superintendent Engineer of Golaghat Public Works Department (Road), Golaghat District Transport Officer and many other departments.

