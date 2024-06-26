Tension in Golaghat as Woman Dies from Burn Injuries; Family Alleges Foul Play

GOLAGHAT: Tension prevailed in Golaghat over the death of a woman on Sunday night. The incident took place at DR College Tiniali. Family members of deceased Parismita Das raised concern and alleged that her husband Niranjan Barman’s family set her body on fire.

As per report on Sunday night, Parismita Das, wife of Niranjan Barman was admitted in Golaghat Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in critical condition due to burn injury. Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital referred her to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for better treatment. But on the way to Guwahati, Parismita Das passed away.

Parismita Das’s family members leveled some allegations against her husband’s family. The FIR was lodged at the Golaghat Police station to the husband’s family. On the other hand the husband’s family members mentioned that Parismita attempted suicide by setting fire on herself. The Golaghat police already reached the spot and started an investigation into the entire incident.

