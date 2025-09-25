SMC Silchar cracks down on illegal use of subsidized LPG in eateries

SILCHAR: In a major enforcement move against the black marketing of fuel, the District Administration of Cachar, in collaboration with the Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC), on Tuesday launched a series of raids on hotels and restaurants in Silchar town found illegally using subsidized domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial purposes.

The drive was led by Assistant Commissioner of Cachar, Unhale Ashish Vidyadhar, IAS, and carried out as a coordinated operation involving the district administration, SMC, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and authorized LPG distributor agencies. Teams fanned out across different localities within the municipal limits to inspect commercial establishments, acting on credible intelligence reports and widespread public complaints about the diversion of domestic LPG.

Officials confirmed that several eateries were found using domestic cylinders in their kitchens, a clear violation of the norms that mandate commercial establishments to use non-subsidized commercial cylinders. Authorities underscored that such practices not only deprive households of their legitimate quota of subsidized LPG but also pose significant safety hazards, given the heavy usage of gas in congested and fire-prone areas.

While sharing her reaction, SMC Commissioner Srishti Singh, IAS, issued a strong warning to violators. “The misuse of subsidized LPG in commercial establishments is both illegal and unsafe. The civic body has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, and strict legal action will be initiated against offenders, including penalties and cancellation of trade licenses where necessary. The safety of citizens and the fair distribution of resources remain our foremost priority,” she said.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Unhale Ashish Vidyadhar, IAS, who led the team on the ground, emphasized the need for sustained vigilance.

Also Read: Silchar Municipal Corporation felicitates sanitation workers on ‘NAMASTE’ Day

Also Watch: