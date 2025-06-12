Smuggled wood seized near Indo-Bhutan border in Tamulpur by SSB and forest department

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Based on the intelligence of the Corps, Border Outpost Bimlanagar of 24th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Rangia (Assam) conducted a joint operation at the Indo-Bhutan border in collaboration with Forest Department Kumarikata on Monday. During this, about 22.5 Cft of wood (Gomaari) was seized in Hastinapur village in Tamulpur district, located about 3 km from border pillar number 248. The seized wood was handed over to the Forest Department Kumarikata. 24th Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal, Rangia is continuously conducting such operations to discharge its duty in the protection of the Indo-Bhutan border. It regularly meets with the local citizens and encourages them to report any criminal activities or smuggling they observe to the nearest SSB Border Outpost or Battalion Headquarters.

