‘Sneh Ki Chadar’ warm clothing drive held at Tocklai Sawra Bosti in Jorhat

JORHAT: On January 15, the Society successfully organized a Warm Clothing Distribution Programme titled “Sneh Ki Chadar” at Tocklai Sawra Bosti in Jorhat. The programme was conducted with prior permission and the kind support of the Village Authority, and in the gracious presence of the present Village Secretary, Shri Joy Das Tanti. His cooperation and encouragement played a significant role in the smooth and disciplined execution of the event.

The initiative was specially designed to provide relief to economically weaker families facing the severity of winter. During the programme, warm clothing, including sweaters, shirts, blankets (chadar), and other essential winter garments, was distributed among 34 beneficiaries comprising men, women, and children. In addition, special winter dresses were arranged for around 15 children, keeping their health, comfort, and overall well-being in mind.

The programme was carried out in a disciplined, peaceful, and dignified manner with the active participation and wholehearted cooperation of local residents. The presence of the Village Secretary and members of the village authority reflected a strong sense of unity, social responsibility, and collective compassion within the community.

Members of the Society present on the occasion included Dipak Chakraborty (Secretary), Mithu Das, Rekha Sen, Shelly Eliot, Supreet Debnath, Sumoi Kundu, Sneha Majumdar, and Anusmita Das, whose dedicated involvement contributed significantly to the successful and orderly conduct of the programme.

Such humanitarian efforts demonstrate that true service lies in standing beside those in need with empathy and sincerity. Programmes like “Sneh Ki Chadar” not only provide physical warmth but also spread emotional comfort, hope, and a sense of belonging among the less fortunate sections of society, stated a press release.

