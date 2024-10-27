Social Organizations in Biswanath Chariali Block Road to Protest NHIDCL's Failure to Complete Highway Projects

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A good number of social organisations representing the people of Biswanath Chariali staged a road blockade against National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the government on Saturday for its alleged failure to complete the four laning and also the bypass of the National Highway 15 passing through Biswanath Chariali, the headquarter of the Biswanath district, for the last eight years. The leaders of several student bodies including SYCPA, AGSU, AASU, AJYCP, AAASA, Bir Lachit Sena etc were present in the road blockade programme. The protestors strongly condemned the lackadaisical attitude of the NHIDCL for which many people have lost their lives in accidents that took place on the highway.

Getting information, Additional District Commissioner, Biswanath Hriday Kumar Das, Additional Superintendent of Police Kulendra Nath Deka and others arrived at the spot and managed to pacify the demonstrators.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner, Biswanath demanding early completion of the highway, installation of a fly over or a circle at the Pabhoi Road junction and erection of street lights along the bypass.

The Additional District Commissioner also assured to arrange a meeting among the technical persons of the NHIDCL, district administration and public representatives at the earliest.

