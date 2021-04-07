Social worker Rahul Jain of Borbhagiya passes away

A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: Rahul Jain alias Manna (51), a resident of Borbhagiya, breathed his last on April 5. He was a prominent social worker and former president of Pub Sonitpur Yuba Morcha of BJP.

According to information, he was hit by some unidentified miscreants while he was heading towards his home on a motor cycle. He was immediately taken to Tezpur Medical College and later shifted to a private hospital in Guwahati for further treatment. But he breathed his last on Monday night.

Many individuals and organizations of Jamugurihat area, including Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, paid homage as his mortal remains reached Jamugurihat on Tuesday.

