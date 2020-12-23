'Socially responsible literature is resource of society and civilization'

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: "The natural elements like rivers, hills and mountains of our native land, where we are born and living, are the evidences of the past phenomena and history. All these things, including the past events, the knowledge of which they carry, are the heritage of our intellectual consciousness for a number of centuries and source for the creation of literature," said Devendra Deva Goswami, a senior writer and academician of Dhakuakhana. He said so while inaugurating the writers-literary figures' get-together organized during the 2nd Dhakuakhana Book Fair on Tuesday.

Deva Goswami further said, "The power of thinking and observation of the poets, writers and literary figures is very powerful. Enriched with such qualities, they create socially responsible, immortal literature which paved the way for the amelioration of the society. Such literature is the resource of the society and civilization."

Notably, the writers-literary figures' get-together at the book fair, which was organized as part of the third-day agenda of the extravaganza, commenced with litterateur Amiya Kumar Hundique in the chair. The programme was hosted by professorJitu Kumar Chamuah. Around 30 prominent writers and literary figures expressed their feelings taking part in the programme. In the same programme, noted poet Shiva Prashad Gogoi released PanchaPallab, the newly published collection of articles by Devendra Deva Goswami.

Prior to it, various competitions, including quiz competition, were held among the students in the morning session. The quiz competition, organized in lower and upper categories, was held under the management of Dr. Pankaj Borah, the literary secretary of the book fair organizing committee. The students of the Dhakuakhana Normal School and Shrimanta Sankardev Bidyalaya presented colourful cultural programme in the evening.

On the other hand, on the second day of the event on Monday, drawing competition in lower and upper categories was held among the students under the management of Indira Gogoi. Ghilamora BEEO GuninDutta inaugurated the competition wherein over 200 students took part.

It was followed by 'Baikunthi Xatradhikar Rupendra Deva Goswami Sowarani Kabi Sanmilan which was held under the management of journalist Rajib Baruah. Poet Dr. Pranay Phukan inaugurated the Kabi Sanmilan which started with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by Gyan Kumar Deva Goswami while student AntaripaGoswami presented Dashawovatar Nritya. Over 30 invited poets recited their self-composed poems in the event.

Circle Officer of Dhakuakhana Revenue Circle, Apurba Kumar Nath inaugurated the cultural programme organized in the evening. Book lovers have been seen thronging the book fair which has been organized with a six-day long programme from Sunday.

