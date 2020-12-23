Tezpur University starts project to revive heritage of gamosa

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: A threadbare discussion on the challenges to revive the cultural artifact gamosa was organized by Tezpur University at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati recently. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has awarded the prestigious project STRIDE (Scheme for Trans-disciplinary Research for India's Developing Economy) Component -1 to create research capacity and human resource development on the intellectual property of gamosa and develop disruptive innovation in its supply chain.

Speaking in the consultative workshop, DithakanandaHazarika, Managing Director of Assam Government Marketing Corporation Ltd (AGMC), stressed the socio-cultural identity of gamosa among different communities of Assam. Professor Birinchi Kr. Medhi, retired Professor, Department of Anthropology, Gauhati University, discussed the historic evolution of gamosa and its present desecration due to its creative destruction. Intellectual Property Rights Chair Professor (Tezpur University) Pritam Deb explained the outreach activities of Tezpur University IPR Cell and the revival of GI status granted to Muga silk.

Xhattradhikar Janardan Deva Goswami of Uttar Kamalabari Xatra, Majuli urged on working together and emphasized n the need of institutional collaboration required to revive the heritage of gamosa. The workshop was attended by about 47 weavers of Chariduar, Sonitpur district of Assam along with a gathering of learned and interested people of the State and officials concerned of the Government of Assam. These expert weavers highlighted their supply chain problems to the forum. The discussion was attended by Prof. Joyshankar Hazarika of Darrang College, handloom retailer Bhaskar Dutta Goswami, educationalist Shantikam Hazarika, Xatriya dance guru Gopalkrishna Goswami, founder of Indian Weavers Alliance, Saumar Sarma, and other dignitaries.

Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, Prof. Vinod Kumar Jain, who participated in the event, hoped that the effort taken by the University would help in empowering the xhipinie (weavers), to accelerate gamosa supply chain and restrict desecration of its cultural heritage. The project is expected to help about 400 households in the handloom cluster of Chariduar Revenue Circle of Sonitpur district.

