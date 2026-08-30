Society for Srimanta Sankaradeva Creates Digital Archive of Assamese Manuscripts on sankaradeva.com

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A digital archive of Assamese manuscripts has been created by the Society for Srimanta Sankaradeva (SSS) on its website www.sankaradeva.com. The archive has been created by the admin of the website, Ashim Dutta, a well-known web designer from New Delhi. Initially, four manuscripts Gopi Uddhava Sambada, Gita Sar, Namghosa Tika, and Uttarakanda Ramayana were uploaded on the manuscript page under the gallery section of the website. These manuscripts belong to Dr Sanjib Kumar Borkakoti and were digitised under the care of heritage expert Mridu Moucham Bora, Secretary of SSS.

Recently, the society initiated a rescue and conservation drive for the manuscripts damaged in the floods of Upper Assam. These manuscripts will also be digitised and uploaded to the website with due permission from the owners. The conservation work of these manuscripts is now going on under the leadership of Mridu Moucham Bora.

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