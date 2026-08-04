Digital preservation of Madhupur Satra’s Sanchipat manuscripts begins under ‘Digitising Assam’ project

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The digital preservation of Sanchipat (processed from bark of Sanchi tree) manuscripts at the historic Shri Shri Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar, West Bengal has begun under the 'Digitising Assam' project, supported by the Nanda Talukdar Foundation and the Assam Jatiya Vidyalay Educational Trust, under an initiative of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU).

The proposal for digitally preserving the manuscripts was placed before the authorities of Madhupur Satra during a visit on July 8. The manuscripts associated with Vaishnavite saints Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and Sri Sri Madhabdev are regarded as invaluable heritage of the Assamese people.

AASU president Utpal Sarma expressed gratitude to Mrinal Talukdar, senior journalist and founder of Nanda Talukdar Foundation, for staying at Madhupur Satra and supervising the digital preservation process. The initiative aims to preserve the invaluable manuscripts for future generations.

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