SOF honours Mir Mukul Ali with three prestigious awards for excellence in education

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Mir Mukul Ali, the CABE In-Charge (under AS40) and Olympiad coordinator of Markaz Academy, Hojai, was conferred with the Best District Teacher Award 2024-25, Best Zonal Teacher Award 2024-25, and the Best Overall Coordinator of North East Zone 2024-25 by the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF), New Delhi, recently. This prestigious award was conferred on Mir Mukul Ali in recognition of his leadership qualities and extraordinary effort to improve students’ thinking skill in 5 different campuses of Ajmal foundation including Ajmal Modern Residential School, Hojai. The Managing Trustees of Ajmal Foundation, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and Sirajuddin Ajmal, MLA Binnakandi, along with Dr Khasrul Islam, Director, Ajmal Foundation, Jahidul Haque Choudhury, General Secretary, Makazul Ma’arif, Abdul Kadir, Project Head, Ajmal Super 40, and Dr Razi Ahmed Qasmi, Project Director, Markaz Academy, extended their best wishes to Mir Mukul Ali for bringing these accolades to Ajmal Foundation as well as to the Markaz Academy Hojai.

