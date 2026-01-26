Somesh Ranjan Bhattacharjee: A tribute

The legal fraternity of Assam mourns the passing away of Somesh Ranjan Bhattacharjee, Senior Advocate, social activist and an eminent literary figure, who breathed his last on 15 January at his residence following age-related ailments. He was 84 at the time of his demise. The news came as a bolt from the blue, leaving members of the Gauhati High Court Bar and innumerable well-wishers deeply shocked. Soon after the news spread, lawyers and admirers from different walks of life gathered at his residence to pay their last homage. He is survived by his three sons, to whom he was a guiding force and constant source of inspiration. His demise has left a deep void not only in his family but also in the wider legal, social and literary circles of the State.

Late Bhattacharjee was born in 1942 at Patharkandi in the district of Karimganj. He received his education at Karimganj and later pursued higher studies at Gauhati University, where he simultaneously completed his Law degree and post-graduation in Political Science. He began his legal career at the Gauhati High Court under the guidance of Senior Advocate A.M. Mazumder, eventually earning respect for his professional excellence and integrity.

As a lawyer, he was widely known for his commitment to justice and tireless service to the underprivileged. He consistently raised his voice against injustice and worked relentlessly for people in distress across Assam. He actively pursued the cause of Hindu displaced persons from Pakistan and Bangladesh, firmly asserting that Hindus could not be treated as foreigners in India.

He also made notable contributions to the literary sphere and played a pioneering role in forming the Assam Branch of Bangiya Sahitya Sanmilan. He welcomed the proposal of the Assam Sahitya Sabha to establish a branch at Silchar, advocating linguistic harmony. He served as Additional Public Prosecutor, Government of Assam, and was elected to the Bar Council of Assam and other North-Eastern States, serving two terms each as Vice-Chairman and Chairman. He was cremated at Bhootnath, attended by a large gathering of mourners.

Late Somesh Ranjan Bhattacharjee will be remembered for his integrity, courage and lifelong dedication to law and society. On the occasion of Adya Shraddha, I pay my homage for his eternal peace.

– Subhash Chandra Biswas

Also Read: Kusum Devi: A Tribute