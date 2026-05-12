Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrated with rituals on Siva Dol premises in Sivasagar

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SIVASAGAR: Marking 1,000 years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026 and commemorating 75 years of the reconstruction and inauguration of the temple in independent India in May 1951, the programme titled “Somnath Swabhiman Parv – 1000 Years of Unbroken Faith” was held on Monday at the historic Siva Dol premises in Sivasagar.

The event was organized jointly by the Union Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Affairs Department of the Assam Government and the Sivasagar District Administration as part of nationwide commemorative celebrations.

A live telecast of the main programme attended by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, held at the revered Somnath Temple, one of the most significant centres of Shaivite worship and a symbol of India’s spiritual heritage, was arranged during the event.

The major attractions of the programme included a yajna, chanting of the Omkar mantra, Maha Aarti, Mahabhishek ceremony, cultural performances, unveiling of commemorative postal stamps and coins and the Prime Minister’s special address.

Among those present at the programme were District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, Additional District Commissioners Gauripriya Deori and Rananmoy Bhardwaj, District Information Technology Officer Jagadish Buragohain, Assistant Commissioner Bidisha Saikia, Cultural Development Officer Nilutpal Rajkonwar, invited dignitaries and distinguished guests, alongwith officials and staff of the district administration and various government departments. A large number of local residents also attended the event.

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