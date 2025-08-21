Sonari Press Club celebrates 31st foundation day in Charaideo district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Sonari Press Club, the oldest platform for journalists of Charaideo district, celebrated its 31st Foundation Day on August 18. On this occasion, the club’s President and senior journalist Alim Ahmed hoisted the flag at the permanent office premises of the Charaideo District Sports Association in the heart of Sonari town.

Following the flag hoisting ceremony, the club’s Secretary, Chow Hanseng Kwar, inaugurated the memorial tribute programme to honour the contributions of journalists. The programme was attended by several senior and young journalists from Charaideo district, as well as prominent guests, including Charaideo District Sports Association’s General Secretary Moidul Islam Borah, social worker and sports organizer Swapan Kar, and social worker Noni Baruah. The speakers at the programme, including the club’s president and distinguished guests, praised the role of journalists in shaping society and highlighted the importance of journalist safety in the current times. They also lauded the Sonari Press Club’s contributions to disseminating news and information not only in Charaideo but also in neighbouring states like Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Sonari Press Club’s 31st Foundation Day celebration marked three decades of service to the journalism community of Charaideo district. The club has been playing a vital role in promoting journalism and providing a platform for journalists to share their work and concerns.

