Sonitpur administration issues 24-Hour expulsion order to five declared foreigners

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Administration, Sonitpur, informed that the Foreigners Tribunal No. 2, Sonitpur, vide its opinions dated October 24, 2025, has declared five individuals—Musst Hanufa, Md Amjad Ali, Musst Mariyam Nessa, Musst Fatema, and Musst Monowara, all residents of Village Dhobokata under Jamugurihat police station in Sonitpur district—as Declared Foreigners (DFN) in separate cases registered on the basis of references received from the Superintendent of Police (B), Sonitpur, in 2006.

The competent authority, upon examination of the Tribunal’s findings, assessed that the presence of the said individuals in Assam/India is detrimental to the general public interest as well as to the internal security of the state.

Accordingly, in exercise of the powers vested under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, and as delegated through Government of India Notification No. F.17-1/50-Pak.III dated March 20, 1950, the District Commissioner of Sonitpur Aanda Kumar Das vide orders directed each of the aforementioned individuals to remove themselves from the territory of Assam within 24 hours of receiving the expulsion order through the Dhubri, Sribhumi, or South Salmara–Mankachar route.

They were further informed that any failure to comply with the directive would necessitate the initiation of appropriate action by the government for their removal from the state in accordance with the provisions of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950.

