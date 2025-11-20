Assam Orders Five Sonitpur Villagers to Leave State Within 24 Hours

Sonitpur: Five residents of Dhobokata village in Sonitpur district have been ordered to leave Assam within 24 hours after they were declared foreigners by a Foreigners Tribunal. The expulsion orders were issued by the District Magistrate’s office in Tezpur on November 18, 2025.

The individuals identified in the order are Hanufa, Amjad Ali, Mariyam Nessa, Fatema, and Monowara. All five belong to Dhobokata village under Jamugurihat police station. The orders were passed under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, a law introduced in the years following India’s Partition to regulate migration into the state.

According to officials, Foreigners Tribunal No. 2 in Sonitpur had given its opinion on October 24, 2025, declaring the five villagers as foreigners in separate cases. These cases were based on references made in March 2006 by the Superintendent of Police (Border), Tezpur.

The expulsion notice states that the presence of the individuals in Assam is “detrimental to the interest of the general public and also for the internal security of the state.” They have been instructed to leave India through designated exit points in Dhubri, Sribhumi, or South Salmara-Mankachar.

District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, who signed the orders, warned that failure to comply with the directive would force the government to take necessary steps to remove them from the state under the relevant law. The administration has also appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate with the authorities during the process.