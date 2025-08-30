Sonitpur celebrates National Sports Day 2025 with fitness and talent hunt

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Sonitpur district is celebrating National Sports Day 2025 with a series of programmes aimed at promoting fitness, participation, and talent identification in sports.

As the first event, the Office of the District Sports Officer, Sonitpur, organized a walkathon, yoga session, and chess competition on the morning of August 29, at Hazarapar Stadium, Tezpur. The daylong activities were flagged off by District Development Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia along with DSO Pranjal Dehingia and other invited dignitaries. Alongside, schools and colleges across the district conducted various activities, including sports competitions, debates, quizzes, and administered the Fit India Pledge during the morning assembly.

On August 30, a special programme titled ‘District Dialogue on Sports, Health and Youth’ will be held at Tezpur Govt. Girls’ HS & MP School, Sonitpur. Furthermore, a cycle rally will be held on August 31, starting at 6:30 am from Ananda Ch Agarwal Park, Tezpur.

A special highlight of this year’s celebration is the talent identification initiative undertaken by the Office of the District Sports Officer, Sonitpur. As part of this initiative, scientific and standardized tools will be used to collect and analyze data from various venues across the district. The objective is to identify promising talent in the 11-14 years age group and guide them towards higher levels of sports excellence, benchmarking the results against national-level data.

