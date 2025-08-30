National Sports Day begins in Mangaldai with tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Under the initiative of the Darrang district administration and with the cooperation of the District Sports Officer’s Office, a three-day programme to celebrate National Sports Day began on Friday at the premises of Mangaldai Town Girls’ Higher Secondary School. Legislator Basanta Das and District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty paid tributes by lighting lamps in front of the portrait of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, famously known as the ‘Wizard of Hockey.’

In the presence of over five hundred students from Mangaldai Town Girls’ Higher Secondary School, MLA Basanta Das, as the chief guest, delivered a speech, stating that students can take up sports as a profession alongside their studies, following the ideals of Major Dhyan Chand. He also mentioned that the government had introduced various schemes to support the sports sector. Additional District Commissioner Dhruba Jyoti Das, Chairperson of Mangaldai Development Authority Pratap Bordoloi, and District Sports Officer Bishnu Jyoti Kalita also took part in it.

Additionally, in observance of National Sports Day, various sports competitions have been organized over three days in multiple locations across the district, including Mangaldai, Dalgaon, Besimari, Hazrikapara, and Sipajhar.

