Sonitpur Completes EVM and VVPAT Randomization for Five Assembly Constituencies

Election authorities in Sonitpur district have successfully completed the second randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for five Assembly constituencies, a key milestone in the district's preparation for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election.
The exercise was conducted at 10 AM on Sunday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Sonitpur, in Tezpur.
Also Read: Assam Election Prep: EVM and VVPAT Randomization Completed for 5 Guwahati Constituencies
The randomization allocated machines polling station-wise across the following five Legislative Assembly Constituencies in Sonitpur district:
65 – Dhekiajuli
66 – Barchalla
67 – Tezpur
68 – Rangapara
69 – Naduar
A total of 1,231 polling stations were covered under the process.
As per the randomization outcome, the following units have been earmarked for use across the five constituencies:
Control Units (CU): 1,662
Ballot Units (BU): 1,784
VVPATs: 1,783
Additional reserve units have also been set aside for contingency purposes, ensuring uninterrupted polling even if any machine requires replacement on election day.
The randomization was carried out using the EVM Management System developed by the Election Commission of India, with contesting candidates and their authorised agents present throughout — along with general observers, the district election officer, and returning officers.
Following the completion of the exercise, detailed polling station-wise allocation lists were shared with candidates and their representatives at the district headquarters.
The machines will next be handed over to the respective Returning Officers and stored securely in designated strong rooms for each Assembly constituency, with candidates or their agents present during the handover.