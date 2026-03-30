Sonitpur Completes EVM and VVPAT Randomization for Five Assembly Constituencies

Election authorities in Sonitpur district have successfully completed the second randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for five Assembly constituencies, a key milestone in the district's preparation for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election.

The exercise was conducted at 10 AM on Sunday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Sonitpur, in Tezpur.

Also Read: Assam Election Prep: EVM and VVPAT Randomization Completed for 5 Guwahati Constituencies