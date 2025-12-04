Assam: We’re on a Mission to End Corruption, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

5,818 candidates receive appointment letters in Home Department

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is on a mission to end corruption in Assam. “I reiterate that our government has a zero tolerance policy towards corruption,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion of distributing appointment letters for around 5,818 posts in the Home Department to the selected candidates today, the Chief Minister said that soon after coming to power, the government launched a clean and transparent merit-based recruitment system in the state. He said that earlier, for securing jobs as police personnel, applicants needed influential connections or money. “Now, hard work and study help candidates earn government jobs. Earlier, nepotism frustrated young people, and those who failed to get jobs despite good results have gone astray. Since you have earned a job with honesty, I hope, you won’t allow corruption to take place during your service,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said, “With the government intensifying its surveillance against corrupt officials, they’ve changed their modus operandi. Instead of receiving bribes in cash, they take bribes through UPI or through their close aides. Corrupt officials may try new methods, but we will continue to crack down on them until we ensure a corruption-free Assam.”

It’s pertinent to mention that as many as 430 government officials and employees have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act since 2019. The police also filed charge sheets against 291 of them, besides terminating 23 government officials from jobs and seizing the assets of five others.

The Chief Minister said, “Now, youths ask the government for the construction of stadiums so that they can get training for jobs in the Assam Police, BSF, Army, CAPF, etc. This change is the foundation of new Assam. Treat those who earn jobs through hard work as ideal role models. They will inspire others to follow suit.”

The Chief Minister advised the recruits, who gained jobs without paying bribes, to reject corruption even after joining service. He further said that no corruption complaints emerged against recruits in the past five years.

