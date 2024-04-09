Sonitpur DC issued letters regarding inspection of Election Expenditure Registers

Tezpur: The District Commissioner of Sonitpur-cum-Returning Officer of 11-Sonitpur HPC on April 7 issued letters regarding inspection of Election Expenditure Registers to Gana Suraksha party candidate Rinku Roy and Independent candidate Pradip Bhandari contesting from 11-Sonitpur HPC for the upcoming General Election to Lok Sabha 2024.

As per the letter, both contesting candidates had failed to produce the Election Expenditure Registers (Day to Day Register, Cash Register and Bank Register) before the Expenditure Observer/Assistant Expenditure Observer for the inspection held on April 6. Therefore they are directed to produce the mentioned documents by April 9 for inspection by the Expenditure Observer.

