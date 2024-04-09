Assam: Two students bring laurels to Tezpur

Tezpur: Mayank Jalan of Class XII Commerce and Prajwal S. of Class XI Science, from Army Public School, Tezpur in Sonitpur district have qualified for the state rounds of FIQ 2023 and emerged as the State Champions in the State Finals held on April 5. In recognition of their accomplishment, the school has received a cash incentive of INR 2.5 lakhs, with each student being awarded a prize of INR 25,000. The team is now gearing up to represent Assam in the upcoming National Round, scheduled to be held in Mumbai, official sources said.

