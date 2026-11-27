OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, on Thursday visited Kanaklata Civil Hospital, Tezpur, to review its overall cleanliness, infrastructure, facilities, and service delivery. He also launched a three-day sanitation and cleanliness drive across all health institutions in the district. During the visit, he was accompanied by Superintendent of Kanaklata Civil Hospital Dr Ramen Chandra Goswami; Deputy Superintendent Dr Atul Kalita, other hospital officials; representatives of Tezpur Municipal Board; and members of Marwari Yuva Manch. During the inspection, the District Commissioner visited various hospital wards, the surrounding campus and other facilities, taking stock of the existing arrangements and identifying areas requiring immediate attention. He directed the concerned authorities to take necessary measures to improve hospital infrastructure, sanitation, signage, and overall management.