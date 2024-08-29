Sonitpur DCC/DLRC Meeting Reviews Bank Performance and Government Scheme Implementation

Tezpur: A meeting of District Consultative Committee/District Level Review Committee (DCC/DLRC) for the Quarter which ended on June 2024 for Sonitpur district was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of the DC’s office to review the performance of banks in deposits, advances, CD ratio and disbursement status with regards to various government schemes under different departments.

The meeting which was convened by the Lead District Manager, Sonitpur Achajya Sonowal, also reviewed the progress of each bank functioning in the district for Kisan Credit Card, PMEGP, PMFME, ASRLM and Social Security Scheme of the Government among others. The District Commissioner reiterated the importance of timely settlement of applications and instructed the head of the departments and banks to work in coordination so that any delay can be minimized. He further directed the banks for proper stating of reasons whenever a loan application is rejected and participation of banks in block level review meetings is to be improved. The issue of facilitating Financial Literacy Centers was also discussed in the meeting.

DDM, Nabard, Sonitpur Suman Chatterjee, LDO, RBI, Guwahati Chiranjib Deka, RM, Tezpur, AGVB Sanjib Deka, Branch Managers of District Coordinating Bank branches under Sonitpur District and Officials from different concerned departments of the district administration were present.

