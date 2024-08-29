Assam: Students introduced to diversity of amphibians and reptiles in Karbi Hills

Guwahati: Region’s premier biodiversity conservation organization, Aaranyak, under its “Journey for Learning” initiative organized a herpetofauna-watching event in the Karbi Hills of the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape of Assam recently. The aim of the event was to provide wildlife enthusiasts with a lifetime experience by giving them an opportunity to observe majestic amphibians and reptiles in their natural habitat. It was attended by participants from Digboi College, Assam and Mizoram university.

The event organised on August 25 began with an introductory session by Dr Jayanta Kr. Roy, an Wildlife Biologist in Aaranyak, who introduced the participants to basic identification techniques of these beautiful creatures. This was followed by an exploration session where the participants ventured into the forest to look for amphibians and reptiles in their natural habitats.

During the exploration, participants had the opportunity to observe various species of frogs, toads, and reptiles native to the Karbi Hills. They practised the identification techniques learned earlier, noting distinguishing features, colours, and behaviours of the creatures they encountered. Equipped with torches and guided by Dr Roy, they listened to frog calls and watched for eye-shine to locate these elusive creatures and were successful in identifying four different species.

Participants gained valuable hands-on experience in identifying and observing amphibians and reptiles in their natural habitat. The combination of daytime exploration and night walk provided a comprehensive understanding of the diverse herpetofauna in the Karbi Hills.

Aaranyak is committed towards conservation of biodiversity, ecosystem and supporting the indigenous communities residing in Kaziranga- Karbi Anglong Landscape and Manas Landscape through promotion of Alternative and Sustainable Livelihoods activities, education and awareness. The initiative is supported by IUCN - Kfw and US Fish and Wildlife Service, stated a press release.

