OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das has declared November 30, 2026, a public holiday in all areas under the jurisdiction of the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) in Sonitpur district in view of the Mising Autonomous Council Election, 2026, scheduled to be held on that day.

The holiday has been declared under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in accordance with the notification issued by the General Administration Department, Government of Assam, on November 16, 2026.

The declaration is aimed at facilitating voters to exercise their franchise and ensuring smooth conduct of the election in the notified areas.