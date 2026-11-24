OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The District Commissioner of Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, has declared Dry Day in the areas under the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) in Sonitpur district in view of the ensuing Mising Autonomous Council Election, in accordance with the Election Notification issued by the State Election Commission.

As per the order issued by the Office of the District Commissioner, Sonitpur (Excise Branch), dated November 23, 2026, Dry Day shall be observed for a period of 48 hours preceding the close of poll, with effect from 4:00 pm on November 28 until 4:00 pm on November 30 or until the polling process is over.