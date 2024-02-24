Assam: Chutia Yuva Sanmilan, Asom demanded tribal status to Chutia community

LAKHIMPUR: Chutia Yuva Sanmilan, Asom (CYSA) has declared serial stir afresh to intensify its demand for the grant of tribal status to the Chutia community. It was informed by Koustubh Kishore Chutiya, through a press communique sent to media on Friday.

“The BJP-led coalition government, for last ten years, has not taken any steps to grant tribal status to the Chutia community, the son of soil, along with five other communities of the State. Instead, the government invited the leaders of the six communities for separate talks and pursued politics of partition. Similarly, the ruling government invited the Chutia community for talk separately regarding the demand and made discriminatory remarks that the grant of tribal status was not possible without the NOC of another particular community. The exploitation to the community is not limited to this. The government has also not granted autonomous council to the Chutia community. Reservation of seats for Chutia students in APSC examination and in various universities of Assam has not been implemented in reality,” the general secretary of the CYSA said in the press communique.

He added that the ruling party managed to win the elections with the votes of the ethnic people by promising that it would grant tribal status to the six ethnic communities of the State. He remarked that the grant of tribal status to the six communities is only an election issue for the ruling party and a testament of betrayal only.

Through the same press communique, CYSA further said that the betrayal by the government to the Chutia community would no longer be tolerated and declared a series of stir against the alleged betrayal, deception and exploitation done by the government to the community solely for the sake of winning votes in the election. According to the declaration, CYSA will demonstrate on March 5, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, in front of the Lakhimpur District Commissioner’s Office. Protest programmes will be staged on March 6 in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Jonai, Dhakuakhana, Gahpur, Sivsagar, Charideu and Majuli districts. The organization will hold protest in front of the Nagaon District Commissioner’s Office on March 7 while the same will be held in Golaghat, Titabar, Barak, Guwahati Metropolitan, Darrang, Bokajan, Dhansiri organizational districts on March 8. The organization will organize sit-in demonstration in Jorhat district on March 11.

Also Read: Assam: Entrepreneurship development workshop aims to bolster community participation in conservation

Also Watch: