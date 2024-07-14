Sonitpur District Administration Imposes Ban on All Lottery Activities

TEZPUR: The Sonitpur district administration has issued a ban on all forms of lottery activities within its jurisdiction, including sale, purchase, distribution, storage, display and promotion of lottery tickets, whether state-sponsored or privately organised. District Magistrate-cum-District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra has issued a prohibitory order under Section 3 of Lotteries (Regulation) Act 1998, targeting the sale, distribution, or purchase of unauthorized lottery tickets and gift coupons. This order also bans the conducting, organizing, or promoting of any lottery-related activities by individuals or organizations within the Sonitpur district.

The decision aims to curb illegal gambling activities and protect the public from potential fraud. The authorities have urged citizens to report any violations of this order to local law enforcement agencies. Strict actions will be taken against those found in breach of the prohibitory order. The administration issued this order to address concerns that unscrupulous entities may have initiated lottery businesses by enticing religious organizations and educational institutions with promises of financial aid. The directive takes effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice.

