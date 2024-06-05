Sonitpur District Brahmin Samaj to Hold Ninth Biennial Session on June 9, Featuring Key Dignitaries and Various Programs

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The ninth biennial session of the Sonitpur District Brahmin Samaj (undivided) will be held on June 9 under the aegis of Biswanath Chariali Anchalik Brahmin Samaj in association with North Chariali Branch Brahmin Samaj in the premises of the Sarvajanik Sri Sri Shiva Temple at North Chariali.

According to the schedule of the session to be held from 7-30 am, the programmes include cleanliness drive, flag hoisting, paying tributes, delegate session, and open session. A good number of dignitaries including the president of Asam Brahman Samaj Khagen Goswami, Executive President of Asam Brahmin Samaj Amulya Sharma, Secretary Tutul Borthakur and Advisor, Asam Mahila Brahman Samaj Mrinalini Devi will grace the occasion while Pramod Borthakur, Biswanath MLA is to inaugurate the open session.

Biren Sharma, Vice-President of Asam Brahmin Samaj, will release the mouthpiece of Sonitpur District Brahmin Samaj (undivided), Brahma-dweep, the secretary of the reception committee, Sadananda Goswami said in a press release. The reception committee has sought the cooperation and help of the people to make the event a success.

