NAGAON Lok Sabha SEAT: Topsy-turvy battles in Jagiroad, Morigaon and Laharighat segments

MORIGAON: The triangular battle for the NagaonLok Sabha constituency between the Congress, BJP and AIUDF candidates was waged in full intensity in the Assembly segments. As the vote count proceeded on Tuesday, it was declared that within Nagaon LS constituency, the Jagiroad Assembly segment saw INC candidate Pradyut Bordoloi garnering 57,865 votes while BJP candidate Suresh Bora secured 1,34,665 votes and AIUDF candidate Aminul Islam got 4,035 votes. In the Morigaon Assembly segment, Pradyut Bordoloi bagged 48,642 votes, Suresh Bora received 1,07,984 votes, and Aminul Islam got 2,110 votes. In the Laharighat Assembly segment, Pradyut Bordoloi led with 1,72,340 votes, Suresh Bora came second with 40,803 votes while Aminul Islam got 36,186 votes.

