Sonitpur District, Darrang College Mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with Youth-Focused Programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Sonitpur district administration, in association with Darrang College, observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day–2026 on Friday with a special programme at the NEC Conference Hall of Darrang College, Tezpur, to commemorate the tragic events and immense human suffering associated with the Partition of India in 1947.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by the Principal of Darrang College, Dr Palashmani Saikia, who highlighted the significance of the day. Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner, Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, emphasised the importance of the younger generation being aware of the political and social history of the country.

Chief Executive Officer, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Jayanta Kumar Bora, also spoke on the significance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and sensitised the students on various aspects relating to Independence Day, Republic Day, and the rules and protocols concerning the National Flag.

As the keynote speaker, Professor of the Department of History, Darrang College, Dr Kankan Deka, spoke at length on the significance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and the various factors that contributed to the Partition of India.

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