Sonitpur District Development Committee Meeting Reviews Progress on Government Schemes and Urges Timely Completion

Tezpur: The meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC), Sonitpur for the month of August was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra.

The District Commissioner took stock of the status and pace of work of the flagship government schemes under various departments such as Education, PWD, Panchayat and Rural Development. Agriculture, Water Resource, Irrigation, Housing and Urban Affairs, Fishery, Food & Civil Supply, PHE, Transport, Sports, Cultural Affairs, Excise among others. He particularly directed District Agriculture Officer on timely completion and updation of e-KYC with regards to PM-KISAN. He directed all the concerned officials in the meeting to timely process files and release of funds accordingly where it is due. The District Commissioner also directed the District Transport Officer to take stringent measures in cases of traffic rules violations. He urged all department heads to continuously take stock of the ongoing programmes in their respective departments and ensure their timely progress and completion.

District Development Commissioner Gaya Prasad Agarwal, ADC Garga Mohan Das, ADC Pranjit Deb, Executive Officers of Municipal Boards, Heads of Department of various departments of the District Administration and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

